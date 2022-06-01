See All Nurse Practitioners in Columbus, OH
Stephanie Morrison, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Stephanie Morrison, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Stephanie Morrison works at Ohio Health Primary Care Physicians in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Stephanie Morrison's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohiohealth Primary Care Physicians
    3363 Tremont Rd Ste 220, Columbus, OH 43221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 788-9220
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 01, 2022
    I've seen Stephanie for about 4 years now as my PCP and have nothing but good things to say. Always takes the time to listen, thinks outside the box and is very knowledgeable, makes sure that you feel comfortable with the plan and that you feel heard and understood by her. Not to mention she is just the sweetest person in general! Can't recommend her enough
    Lauren T — Jun 01, 2022
    Photo: Stephanie Morrison, FNP-C
    About Stephanie Morrison, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881131324
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephanie Morrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephanie Morrison works at Ohio Health Primary Care Physicians in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Stephanie Morrison’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Stephanie Morrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephanie Morrison.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephanie Morrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephanie Morrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

