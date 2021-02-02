Dr. Stephen Humphrey, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Humphrey, PHD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Humphrey, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hartford, CT.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 602 New Britain Ave, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 953-0406
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Humphrey?
I saw Dr. Humphrey from 15-18 years old. Prior to meeting Dr. Humphrey I refused to go to any second sessions with the therapists/psychologists my parents sent me to (I think there were 6 or 7 of them). Dr. Humphrey was able to build trust and his work helped me process and grow. I am really grateful for Dr. Humphrey for helping me build the skills to work through my past and future challenges.
About Dr. Stephen Humphrey, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1184776163
Education & Certifications
- Village For Families and Children
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humphrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphrey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humphrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humphrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.