Overview of Stephen Mullaney, NP

Stephen Mullaney, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.



Stephen Mullaney works at MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park DT II in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.