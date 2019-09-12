Stephen Mullaney, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephen Mullaney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Stephen Mullaney, NP
Overview of Stephen Mullaney, NP
Stephen Mullaney, NP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
Stephen Mullaney works at
Stephen Mullaney's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Primary Care Columbia Medical Park DT II2601 Laurel St Ste, Columbia, SC 29204 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Stephen Mullaney?
I am so blessed to have found Stephen and this group i highly recomend
About Stephen Mullaney, NP
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1841525227
Education & Certifications
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
Frequently Asked Questions
Stephen Mullaney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Stephen Mullaney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Stephen Mullaney using Healthline FindCare.
Stephen Mullaney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Stephen Mullaney works at
2 patients have reviewed Stephen Mullaney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Mullaney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Mullaney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Mullaney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.