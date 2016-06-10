Dr. Stephen Ritz, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Ritz, PHD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Ritz, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Decatur, GA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2785 Lawrenceville Hwy Ste 108, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (770) 270-5488
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been worked with Dr. Ritz on and off for a few years now in both group and individual therapy settings! I have always found him to be warm, personable, professional, highly intelligent and knowledgeable about a whole host of psychological problems, disorders, and issues and knows effective ways to help his clients face and then tackle those challenges - if they are willing, ready, and able! I HIGHLY RECOMMEND DR. RITZ FOR THERAPY!
About Dr. Stephen Ritz, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1194803536
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ritz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ritz.
