Stephen Woof, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.9 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Stephen Woof, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Stephen Woof works at MultiSpecialty Health Group at Spotsylvania Regional in Fredericksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MultiSpecialty Health Group at Spotsylvania Regional
    4604 Spotsylvania Pkwy Ste 200, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 423-6600
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 27, 2022
    A recent physical exam with Stephen Woof was my fourth in as many years, his professional deportment and congenial manner took away any dread I have over visiting Dr's offices. 5 stars!
    H. Michaloski — Mar 27, 2022
    Photo: Stephen Woof, PA-C
    About Stephen Woof, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396739835
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Stephen Woof, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Stephen Woof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Stephen Woof has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Stephen Woof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Stephen Woof works at MultiSpecialty Health Group at Spotsylvania Regional in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Stephen Woof’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Stephen Woof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Stephen Woof.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Stephen Woof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Stephen Woof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

