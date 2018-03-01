See All Counselors in Des Moines, IA
Steve Mitchell, LMHC

Counseling
Steve Mitchell, LMHC is a Counselor in Des Moines, IA. 

Locations

    5900 E University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50327 (515) 643-4748
    6973 University Ave, Windsor Heights, IA 50324 (515) 221-1640
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Mar 01, 2018
    Amazing therapist that truly listens to you and gives feedback when appropriate. I'm not sure I could have made it as far as I have with my mental health without his guidance. I would refer this man to anyone I know that is in need of am ethical, genuine, knowledgeable therapist.
    KB in Des Moines — Mar 01, 2018
    About Steve Mitchell, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437241742
