Steve Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steve Mitchell, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Steve Mitchell, LMHC is a Counselor in Des Moines, IA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5900 E University Ave, Des Moines, IA 50327 Directions (515) 643-4748
- 2 6973 University Ave, Windsor Heights, IA 50324 Directions (515) 221-1640
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing therapist that truly listens to you and gives feedback when appropriate. I'm not sure I could have made it as far as I have with my mental health without his guidance. I would refer this man to anyone I know that is in need of am ethical, genuine, knowledgeable therapist.
About Steve Mitchell, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1437241742
Frequently Asked Questions
