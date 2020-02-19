See All Clinical Psychologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Steve Tutty, PHD

Clinical Psychology
3.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steve Tutty, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Brigham Young University and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Tutty works at NW Family Psychology in Silverdale, WA with other offices in Bainbridge Island, WA and Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NW Family Psychology
    9633 Levin Rd NW Ste 102, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 692-3970
  2. 2
    Bainbridge Island office
    271 Wyatt Way Ne, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 692-3970
  3. 3
    Madison Park, Seattle
    4105 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 624-0271

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 19, 2020
    Dr. Tutty and his team do a great job with both testing and therapy. I was worried my teenage son wouldn’t enjoy therapy and he was apprehensive at first but really developed a great bond with Amanda.
    Michelle — Feb 19, 2020
    About Dr. Steve Tutty, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538192901
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Primary Childrens Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School
    • Antioch University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steve Tutty, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tutty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tutty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tutty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tutty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tutty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tutty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

