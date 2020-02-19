Dr. Steve Tutty, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tutty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steve Tutty, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steve Tutty, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Brigham Young University and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Tutty works at
Locations
NW Family Psychology9633 Levin Rd NW Ste 102, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions (360) 692-3970
Bainbridge Island office271 Wyatt Way Ne, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Directions (360) 692-3970
Madison Park, Seattle4105 E Madison St, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 624-0271
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tutty and his team do a great job with both testing and therapy. I was worried my teenage son wouldn’t enjoy therapy and he was apprehensive at first but really developed a great bond with Amanda.
About Dr. Steve Tutty, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Primary Childrens Medical Center
- Brigham Young University
- Antioch University
Dr. Tutty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tutty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tutty works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tutty. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tutty.
