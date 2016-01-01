See All Family Doctors in Taylorsville, UT
Steven Barker Jr, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Steven Barker Jr, PA-C

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Steven Barker Jr, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Taylorsville, UT. 

Steven Barker Jr works at St. Mark's Taylorsville Clinic in Taylorsville, UT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mark's Taylorsville Clinic
    5360 S 2700 W, Taylorsville, UT 84129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 960-4609
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Steven Barker Jr?

Photo: Steven Barker Jr, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Steven Barker Jr, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Steven Barker Jr to family and friends

Steven Barker Jr's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Steven Barker Jr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Steven Barker Jr, PA-C.

About Steven Barker Jr, PA-C

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083387732
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Steven Barker Jr, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Barker Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Steven Barker Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Steven Barker Jr works at St. Mark's Taylorsville Clinic in Taylorsville, UT. View the full address on Steven Barker Jr’s profile.

Steven Barker Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Barker Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Barker Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Barker Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Steven Barker Jr, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.