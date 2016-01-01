See All Chiropractors in Eau Claire, WI
Steven Bircher, CH Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Steven Bircher, CH

Chiropractic
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Steven Bircher, CH is a Chiropractor in Eau Claire, WI. 

Steven Bircher works at Optima Health & Vitality Center in Eau Claire, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Chiropractors
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. William Bauer, DC
Dr. William Bauer, DC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Crystal Schmidt, DC
Dr. Crystal Schmidt, DC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Optima Health & Vitality Center
    3321 Golf Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 318-0819

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Steven Bircher?

Photo: Steven Bircher, CH
How would you rate your experience with Steven Bircher, CH?
  • Likelihood of recommending Steven Bircher to family and friends

Steven Bircher's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Steven Bircher

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Steven Bircher, CH.

About Steven Bircher, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285789735
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Steven Bircher, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Steven Bircher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Steven Bircher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Steven Bircher works at Optima Health & Vitality Center in Eau Claire, WI. View the full address on Steven Bircher’s profile.

Steven Bircher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Bircher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Bircher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Bircher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Steven Bircher, CH?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.