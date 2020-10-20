Steven Reyes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Steven Reyes, PA
Steven Reyes, PA is a Physician Assistant in St Petersburg, FL.
Professional Health Care of Pinellas1839 Central Ave, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Directions (727) 322-1054
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
I cannot say enough great things about Steven Reyes. He takes his time talking with and assessing you, yet he's always somehow pretty much running on time. Providers that take their time tend to run behind, however, he usually doesn't. He is extremely knowledgeable and really knows medicine. He discovered and treated two conditions that others had missed. He provides a no-judgment zone. I had no anxiety in telling him the truth, even if it would otherwise cause me great embarrassment. A provider being able to provide that level of comfort is important. I promise you will like him as your primary.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1144429366
Steven Reyes accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Steven Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.