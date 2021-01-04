Dr. Steven Rudack, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rudack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Rudack, DC
Overview
Dr. Steven Rudack, DC is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Functional Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.
Locations
Total Body Wellness Life Enhancement Center8685 W Sahara Ave Ste 180, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 362-0336Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I moved back to California and I miss him so much ....best doctor ever ....5 years and I can't find anyone who is good enough
About Dr. Steven Rudack, DC
- Functional Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Insitute Of Functional Medicine
- Palmer Institute Of Chiropractic
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- University of Miami
