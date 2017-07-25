Steven Silverstein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Steven Silverstein, LPC
Overview
Steven Silverstein, LPC is a Counselor in Kingston, PA.
Locations
- 1 792 W Market St, Kingston, PA 18704 Directions (570) 905-4290
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Silverstein. He listens carefully, and really help navigate through life's tough circumstances.
About Steven Silverstein, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Steven Silverstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Steven Silverstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Steven Silverstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Steven Silverstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Steven Silverstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.