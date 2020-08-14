Sue Singh, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sue Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sue Singh, PA-C
Overview of Sue Singh, PA-C
Sue Singh, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, NC.
Sue Singh works at
Sue Singh's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Friedberg Family Medicine5010 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27127 Directions (336) 571-7674
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sue Singh?
She’s GREAT and I’m so sorry that she leaving at the end of September. She’s retiring, my husband and I will surely miss her !!! Dr. Su was practicing medicine when I took my 3 grandchildren to her, at least 20 years ago. Best Wishes Dr. Su
About Sue Singh, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- Female
- 1891882635
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
