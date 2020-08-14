See All Physicians Assistants in Winston Salem, NC
Sue Singh, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Sue Singh, PA-C

Sue Singh, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Winston Salem, NC. 

Sue Singh works at Novant Health Friedberg Family Medicine in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Sue Singh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Friedberg Family Medicine
    5010 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7674
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Sue Singh, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1891882635
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

