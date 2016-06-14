Sunny Holden, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sunny Holden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Sunny Holden, PA
Overview
Sunny Holden, PA is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Sunny Holden works at
Locations
-
1
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sunny Holden?
I was her patient at Nellis in Ortho. PA Holden is knowledgeable, cares about her patients and really listens to what the patients have to say. Also, she does a thorough examination and explains in clear language what the problems seem to be as well as what should be done next (labs, imaging, etc). She is now leaving Nellis (retirement) - and I will miss her. However, she would be a blessing for her future patients.
About Sunny Holden, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1194753525
Frequently Asked Questions
Sunny Holden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Sunny Holden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Sunny Holden works at
3 patients have reviewed Sunny Holden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sunny Holden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sunny Holden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sunny Holden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.