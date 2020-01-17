See All Nurse Practitioners in South Bend, IN
Susan Conn, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Susan Conn, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN. 

Susan Conn works at Saint Joseph Health System in South Bend, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Susan Conn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Park Family Medicine
    17321 STATE ROAD 23, South Bend, IN 46635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 335-8400
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 17, 2020
    Susan was the first person that I'd seen once I returned to this area. I was extremely impressed with her demeanor, ability to listen, and explain things with clarity. She's very welcoming and I would recommend her to anyone!
    Maggie — Jan 17, 2020
    About Susan Conn, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    • 1760923221
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Conn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Susan Conn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Susan Conn works at Saint Joseph Health System in South Bend, IN. View the full address on Susan Conn’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Susan Conn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Conn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Conn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Conn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

