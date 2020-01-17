Susan Conn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Conn, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Susan Conn, NP
Susan Conn, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN.
Susan Conn works at
Susan Conn's Office Locations
-
1
Univ. Park Family Medicine17321 STATE ROAD 23, South Bend, IN 46635 Directions (574) 335-8400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Susan Conn?
Susan was the first person that I'd seen once I returned to this area. I was extremely impressed with her demeanor, ability to listen, and explain things with clarity. She's very welcoming and I would recommend her to anyone!
About Susan Conn, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1760923221
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Conn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Conn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Susan Conn works at
7 patients have reviewed Susan Conn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Conn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Conn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Conn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.