Overview

Dr. Susan Ellis, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Hofstra University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Ellis works at Susan G. Ellis Ph.d. P.A. in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.