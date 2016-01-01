See All Physicians Assistants in Cherry Hill, NJ
Susan Fitzgerald, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Susan Fitzgerald, PA-C

Susan Fitzgerald, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Susan Fitzgerald works at Cooper Advanced Care Center in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Susan Fitzgerald's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Neurological Institute
    Cooper Neurological Institute
    1935 Marlton Pike E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003 (856) 546-8525
    About Susan Fitzgerald, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346318862
