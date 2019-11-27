Dr. Susan Flick, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Flick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Flick, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Flick, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Woodinville, WA. They completed their fellowship with University Of Washington Medical Center
Locations
Ian G Cox Phd Ps18500 156th Ave NE Ste 202, Woodinville, WA 98072 Directions (206) 395-6405
Northwest Partners in Mental Health2950 Northup Way, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (206) 324-6524
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
Ratings & Reviews
We have seen Susan on and off for four years . She has helped tremendously with my child’s anxiety , and when my child was bullied at school, she was extremely adept at helping him and helping us work with the school system . She is also very helpful in helping me set boundaries with discipline and daily life with pre-teens.
About Dr. Susan Flick, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- Washington University, St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Flick accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Flick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Flick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4.
