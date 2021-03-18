See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Livonia, MI
Dr. Susan Gormezano, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Overview of Dr. Susan Gormezano, OD

Dr. Susan Gormezano, OD is an Optometrist in Livonia, MI. 

Dr. Gormezano works at Henry Ford Medical Center Pharmacy in Livonia, MI with other offices in Bingham Farms, MI and Southfield, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gormezano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Henry Ford Medical Center Pharmacy
    29200 Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, MI 48150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 523-1070
  2. 2
    Low Vision Associates P.c.
    31350 Telegraph Rd Ste 102, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 593-3670
  3. 3
    Henry Ford OptimEyes Super Vision Center - Southfield
    29350 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 436-7936

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 18, 2021
    Dr. Gormenzano is an excellent doctor. I have been seeing her for years for my advanced Kerataconus. She has fit my contact lenses and now a new set of Scleral lenses. She is willing to take the time and do whatever it takes to make the lenses fit and will refit them if needed. She definitely goes the extra mile for you!
    H.L. — Mar 18, 2021
    About Dr. Susan Gormezano, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881797322
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gormezano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gormezano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gormezano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gormezano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gormezano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gormezano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

