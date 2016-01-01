Susan Haase has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Haase, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Susan Haase, NP
Susan Haase, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Minneapolis, MN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Haase's Office Locations
- 1 2020 E 28th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 333-0770
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Susan Haase, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669661583
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Haase accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Haase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Susan Haase. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Haase.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Haase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Haase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.