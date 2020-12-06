Dr. Hood-Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Susan Hood-Jackson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Hood-Jackson, PHD is a Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Desert Rose Homecare LLC8430 W Lake Mead Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 858-9355
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jackson has been our couple’s therapist for 9 years. She has helped us navigate our conflicts and has guided us through a path of marital growth. Her calm and nurturing demeanor is also comforting. We highly recommend her.
About Dr. Susan Hood-Jackson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1841487386
Frequently Asked Questions
