Dr. Susan Koller, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Susan Koller, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Koller, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Koller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westside Psychology & EAP PLLC301 S Gallaher View Rd Ste 102, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 690-0962
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Koller?
My family has been seeing Dr. Koller for the last 7 months and I must say she is one of the most caring people I have ever met. We are going through a divorce and she listens so well and even though she doesn't always advise what I wish for my family, I feel as though she is guiding us in the right way that is best for our kids. I understand complaints about 15-30 minute wait but that is only because she cares about her patients and allows them to finish discussing what is important to them
About Dr. Susan Koller, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1679527287
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koller works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koller. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.