Susan Lauritano, LCPC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Susan Lauritano, LCPC is a Counselor in Bangor, ME. 

Susan Lauritano works at Susan S. Lauritano, LCPC in Bangor, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Susan S. Lauritano, LCPC
    61 Main St, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 659-8577

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Couples Therapy
Family Counseling
Family Counseling

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MaineCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Susan Lauritano, LCPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033388749
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maine At Farmington
