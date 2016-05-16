Susan Lehrman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Lehrman, MFT
Overview
Susan Lehrman, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Redlands, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 233 Cajon St Ste 10, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 307-1579
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Susan a few times. She is very processional and also so personable. I was little hesitant at first to see anyone....being a young dude. but I went and Susan made feel comfortable fast. She was very understanding as to what I was going through, I felt like she really was concerned. and understood my issues/ and ready to help. Glad I went ahead with that first visit/ Will defiantly recommend Susan to people I know she could help/
About Susan Lehrman, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1992763429
Susan Lehrman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Susan Lehrman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Lehrman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Lehrman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.