Susan Marx, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (8)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Susan Marx, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Springfield, NJ. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    28 Millburn Ave, Springfield, NJ 07081 (973) 379-6502
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Susan Marx, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467559047
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Marx has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Susan Marx. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Marx.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Marx, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Marx appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

