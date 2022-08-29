See All Counselors in Toms River, NJ
Susan Mullen, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Susan Mullen, LPC

Counseling
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Susan Mullen, LPC is a Counselor in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Counseling, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Cairn University.

Susan Mullen works at Galloway Mental Health in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Galloway, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Rosemarie Crenshaw, LCSW
Rosemarie Crenshaw, LCSW
5.0 (16)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Galloway Mental Health
    802 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 204-4179
  2. 2
    Susan Mullen, LPC
    310 Chris Gaupp Dr Ste 105, Galloway, NJ 08205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 204-4179

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Susan Mullen?

    Aug 29, 2022
    Susan is an amazing therapist. She is understanding and an excellent listener. She is skilled in emdr and is encouraging. Susan is trustworthy and is very warm. I highly recommend her if you are seeking therapy.
    Jennifer Lee — Aug 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Susan Mullen, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Susan Mullen, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Susan Mullen to family and friends

    Susan Mullen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Susan Mullen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Susan Mullen, LPC.

    About Susan Mullen, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427257880
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Cairn University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, CO
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Susan Mullen, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Susan Mullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Susan Mullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Susan Mullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Mullen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Susan Mullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Susan Mullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Susan Mullen, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.