Dr. Pauly accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Susan Pauly, PHD
Overview
Dr. Susan Pauly, PHD is a Counselor in Bloomington, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1132a S Rogers St, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 335-0605
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pauly worked with my children and my marriage while going through serious medical issues for me and difficult issues in the marriage that affected the children. She was very patient and kind and waited for us, not talking before we had a chance to think. She also had great ideas for us that gave us new dates. Dr. Pauly is a true woman of God helping others with her job.
About Dr. Susan Pauly, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1851474043
