Susan Puckett, PA is accepting new patients.
Susan Puckett, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Susan Puckett, PA is a Physician Assistant in Boulder, CO.
Susan Puckett works at
Locations
Boulder Medical Center - Broadway in Boulder2750 Broadway St, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 440-3000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I have finally found my doctor!!
About Susan Puckett, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1972588358
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University, Bachelor of Medical Science
Susan Puckett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Puckett accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Susan Puckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Susan Puckett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Puckett.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Susan Puckett can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling allows one to view a wide range of appointment times.