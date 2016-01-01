Susan Sullivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Susan Sullivan, NP
Overview of Susan Sullivan, NP
Susan Sullivan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntington, NY.
Susan Sullivan's Office Locations
- 1 141 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-8374
Ratings & Reviews
About Susan Sullivan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942269584
Frequently Asked Questions
Susan Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Susan Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Susan Sullivan.
