Susan Wagner, LPC
Overview
Susan Wagner, LPC is a Counselor in Irmo, SC.
Locations
- 1 7511 Saint Andrews Rd Ste 3, Irmo, SC 29063 Directions (803) 240-5448
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Incredible counselor- went to see for relationship counseling and it was extremely helpful! I have referred many since that time!
About Susan Wagner, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1881996668
Frequently Asked Questions
