Dr. Suzanne Aberasturi, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aberasturi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Suzanne Aberasturi, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Suzanne Aberasturi, PHD
Dr. Suzanne Aberasturi, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Reno, NV.
Dr. Aberasturi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Aberasturi's Office Locations
-
1
Nevada Psych. Eval. Inc.2450 Vassar St Ste 3A, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 284-5851
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Hometown Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aberasturi?
Very professional but also very approachable.
About Dr. Suzanne Aberasturi, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1649453911
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aberasturi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aberasturi accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aberasturi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aberasturi works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Aberasturi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aberasturi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aberasturi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aberasturi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.