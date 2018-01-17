Dr. Shelton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suzanne Shelton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Suzanne Shelton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Redmond, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 15446 Bel Red Rd Ste 430, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 881-6611
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shelton?
Dr. Shelton is wise concerning so many mental health issues and treatments — from cognitive behavioral therapy to Rx options to discuss with MD to books and other sources of information. Words cannot adequately express my gratitude to Dr Sheldon for the positive impact she has on my life — and thus the lives of my children and husband. I highly recommend Dr S!!
About Dr. Suzanne Shelton, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285731000
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.