Sylvia Shirikian accepts Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Sylvia Shirikian, PSY
Overview
Sylvia Shirikian, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Roseville, CA.
Sylvia Shirikian works at
Locations
-
1
Reserve970 Reserve Dr Ste 205, Roseville, CA 95678 Directions (916) 780-1070
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Sylvia Shirikian?
As I move away from this area the only thing I truly going to miss is my weekly meetings with this absolutely amazing Psychologist. I highly recommend.
About Sylvia Shirikian, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1568501781
Frequently Asked Questions
Sylvia Shirikian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Sylvia Shirikian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sylvia Shirikian.
