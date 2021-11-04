See All Chiropractors in Coeur D Alene, ID
Dr. Sylvia Tripp, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Sylvia Tripp, DC is a Chiropractor in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.

Dr. Tripp works at Chiropractic Therapeutics in Coeur D Alene, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Logan C. Martin PC
    1104 N 4th St Ste B, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 292-4873

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Active Release Technique
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Active Release Technique
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury

Active Release Technique
Ankle Disorders
Ankle Injury
Ankle Instability
Ankle Laxity
Ankle Ligament Rupture
Ankle Misalignment
Ankle Sprain
Arm Disorders
Arm Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervical Spondylitis
Cervicogenic Headache
Chronic Headache
Chronic Pain Management
Classic Migraine
Cluster Headache
Common Migraine
Cox Flexion-Distraction Technique
Diversified Technique
Exercise Counseling
Fibromyalgia
Graston Technique®
Hand Muscle Strain
Hand Pain
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
Herniated Disc
Hypertension Headache
Joint Swelling
Knee Injuries
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity
Knee Pain
Knee Sprain
Knee Tendinitis
Lower Back Injuries
Lower Half Headache
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lumbar Sprain
Menstrual Migraine
Migraine
Mild Headache
Muscle Contraction Headache
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Nerve Injury
Nerve Pain
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nutritional Counseling
Pain Management
Pelvic Pain
Physical Therapy
Plantar Fasciitis
Post-Traumatic Headache
Recurrent Headache
Sacro Occipital Technique (SOT)
Sacroiliac Joint Dysfunction
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome
Sacroilitis
Sciatica
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Severe Headache
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Injuries
Shoulder Instability
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Pain
Sports Injuries
Sprain
Tension Headache
Thompson Technique
Thoracic Disc Disorders
Thoracic Disorders
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Toe Injuries
Toe Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy
Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 04, 2021
    Dr.tripp is excellent. I have extensive experience with sports, surgical repairs and numerous orthopedists and can easily say she is the best I've ever encountered. Efficient, knowledgeable, professional while friendly and personable, effective and all around worth it! Absolutely worth it!
    Heidi — Nov 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Sylvia Tripp, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1083086086
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sylvia Tripp, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tripp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tripp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tripp works at Chiropractic Therapeutics in Coeur D Alene, ID. View the full address on Dr. Tripp’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tripp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tripp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tripp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tripp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

