See All Counselors in Dallas, TX
Sylvie-Queen Ekobena, LPC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Sylvie-Queen Ekobena, LPC

Counseling
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Sylvie-Queen Ekobena, LPC is a Counselor in Dallas, TX. 

Sylvie-Queen Ekobena works at PATHWAYS CENTER & PHARMACY in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Metrocare Services
    1380 River Bend Dr, Dallas, TX 75247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 743-1202

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adjustment Disorder
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Crisis Intervention Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Sylvie-Queen Ekobena?

    Jan 20, 2016
    an excellent experience. A life coach like session that made me feel as if I've known her for years.
    wmtoddbrew in Omaha, NE — Jan 20, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Sylvie-Queen Ekobena, LPC
    How would you rate your experience with Sylvie-Queen Ekobena, LPC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Sylvie-Queen Ekobena to family and friends

    Sylvie-Queen Ekobena's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Sylvie-Queen Ekobena

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Sylvie-Queen Ekobena, LPC.

    About Sylvie-Queen Ekobena, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912202102
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Sylvie-Queen Ekobena, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Sylvie-Queen Ekobena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Sylvie-Queen Ekobena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Sylvie-Queen Ekobena works at PATHWAYS CENTER & PHARMACY in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Sylvie-Queen Ekobena’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Sylvie-Queen Ekobena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Sylvie-Queen Ekobena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Sylvie-Queen Ekobena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Sylvie-Queen Ekobena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Sylvie-Queen Ekobena, LPC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.