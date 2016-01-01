See All Counselors in Tempe, AZ
Tally Iskovitz, LPC

Tally Iskovitz, LPC is a Counselor in Tempe, AZ. 

Tally Iskovitz works at Sunnyside Therapy, PLLC in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tally Iskovitz
    64 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 316-8877
    Monday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Depressive Disorders
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Gender Dysphoria
Individual Therapy
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)
Panic Attack
Play Therapy
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Sandplay Therapy
Separation Anxiety
Stress
Stress Management
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Meritain Health

    About Tally Iskovitz, LPC

    Specialties
    Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1699918862
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Jewish Family and Children's Service
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    The Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tally Iskovitz, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tally Iskovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tally Iskovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tally Iskovitz works at Sunnyside Therapy, PLLC in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Tally Iskovitz’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Tally Iskovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tally Iskovitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tally Iskovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tally Iskovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

