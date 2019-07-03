Tamara Deshazo, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tamara Deshazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tamara Deshazo, FNP-C
Tamara Deshazo, FNP-C is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio.
Syzygy Family Medicine12915 Jones Maltsberger Rd Ste 302, San Antonio, TX 78247 Directions (210) 870-7188
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
IF YOU WANT TO BE CARED FOR BY THE BEST THEN SEE DR TAMARA DESHAZO SHE IS HANDS DOWN THE BEST DOCTOR YOU WILL EVER SEE
About Tamara Deshazo, FNP-C
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326417171
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
