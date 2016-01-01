See All Counselors in Mandeville, LA
Tammie Chaplain, LPC

Counseling
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tammie Chaplain, LPC is a Counselor in Mandeville, LA. 

Tammie Chaplain works at Tammie Chaplain LPC in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tammie Chaplain LPC
    Tammie Chaplain LPC
201 Carroll St # 201, Mandeville, LA 70448
(504) 723-9914
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Gilsbar 360
    • Humana
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Tammie Chaplain, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1083960900
