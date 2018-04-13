See All Counselors in Durham, NC
Tammy Holcomb, LPC-S

Counseling
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Tammy Holcomb, LPC-S is a Counselor in Durham, NC. 

Tammy Holcomb works at Katy Sampson Ph.d. Pllc in Durham, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Katy Sampson Ph.d. Pllc
    5001 S Miami Blvd Ste 325, Durham, NC 27703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 714-8672
    Monday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    12:00pm - 8:00pm
    Friday
    11:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Addiction
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 13, 2018
    I was forced to go to Tammy when I was 16 and suffering from anorexia. As a former sufferer, she could relate well. She was always caring yet firm. And she really knew her stuff. She quickly won me over and, even while still struggling with the disease, I began to feel relieved to see her. Even years later after I'd overcome the illness, I continued to see her! She really was the mother I never had. Now, as a healthy 31-year-old, I still treasure everything she taught me. Love you, Tammy!!
    About Tammy Holcomb, LPC-S

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124269956
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
