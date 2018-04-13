Tammy Holcomb, LPC-S is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammy Holcomb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tammy Holcomb, LPC-S
Tammy Holcomb, LPC-S is a Counselor in Durham, NC.
Tammy Holcomb works at
Katy Sampson Ph.d. Pllc5001 S Miami Blvd Ste 325, Durham, NC 27703
How was your appointment with Tammy Holcomb?
I was forced to go to Tammy when I was 16 and suffering from anorexia. As a former sufferer, she could relate well. She was always caring yet firm. And she really knew her stuff. She quickly won me over and, even while still struggling with the disease, I began to feel relieved to see her. Even years later after I'd overcome the illness, I continued to see her! She really was the mother I never had. Now, as a healthy 31-year-old, I still treasure everything she taught me. Love you, Tammy!!
- GEORGIA STATE UNIVERSITY
