Tammy Weber-Gilbert, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammy Weber-Gilbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tammy Weber-Gilbert, LPCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tammy Weber-Gilbert, LPCC is a Counselor in Englewood, OH.
Tammy Weber-Gilbert works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gem City Surgical Assocs9000 N Main St Ste 233, Englewood, OH 45415 Directions (937) 771-2977
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tammy Weber-Gilbert?
Tammy is amazing, she truly cares about her patients! If their problems go beyond her scope of practice then she is not afraid to admit it so they can receive the healthcare that best fits them in a timely manner. I admire her honestly and zest for life!
About Tammy Weber-Gilbert, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1487755658
Education & Certifications
- WSU
Frequently Asked Questions
Tammy Weber-Gilbert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tammy Weber-Gilbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tammy Weber-Gilbert works at
5 patients have reviewed Tammy Weber-Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Weber-Gilbert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tammy Weber-Gilbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tammy Weber-Gilbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.