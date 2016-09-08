Overview

Tammy Wright, LPC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Counseling, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University.



Tammy Wright works at Coastal Carlna Neurpsychtrc Ctr in Jacksonville, NC with other offices in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.