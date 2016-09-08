Tammy Wright, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tammy Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tammy Wright, LPC
Offers telehealth
Tammy Wright, LPC is a Counselor in Jacksonville, NC. They specialize in Counseling, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University.
Tammy Wright works at
Coastal Carlna Neurpsychtrc Ctr200 Tarpon Trl, Jacksonville, NC 28546 Directions (910) 938-1114
Elite Psychotherapy Services- Tammy L Wright, MS, LCMHC143 Holden Beach Rd SW Ste 5, Shallotte, NC 28470 Directions (910) 664-3647Monday10:00am - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 7:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- APS Healthcare
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Health Net
- LifeSynch
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Tammy is such a wonderful person, caring and trustworthy. She's very easy to talk to and understands. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for a therapist.
- Counseling
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1760561203
- St Joseph Hosp Med Ctr
- Texas A&M University
- East Texas State University-Commerce
Tammy Wright accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Tammy Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tammy Wright.
