Tanya Smith, CNM

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tanya Smith, CNM

Tanya Smith, CNM is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.

Tanya Smith works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Hartford, CT with other offices in Vernon, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tanya Smith's Office Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    111 PARK ST, Hartford, CT 06106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 972-2780
    Saint Francis Medical Group
    428 Hartford Tpke, Vernon, CT 06066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 871-7374
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    1000 Asylum Ave, Vernon, CT 06066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 871-7374

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Menstruation
Birth
Birth Control
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Tanya Smith, CNM

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tanya Smith, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tanya Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tanya Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tanya Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Tanya Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tanya Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tanya Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tanya Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

