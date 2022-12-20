See All Vascular Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Tara Boehmer, CNP

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Dayton, OH
Overview of Tara Boehmer, CNP

Tara Boehmer, CNP is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. 

Tara Boehmer works at Comprehensive Burn and Wound Specialists in Dayton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tara Boehmer's Office Locations

    Comprehensive Burn and Wound Specialists
    1 Wyoming St, Dayton, OH 45409

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital North
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital South
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Tara was very professional and listened to my problems regarding my injury. She took extra time to help with my dressing and made sure I knew what do do from there. She showed compassion for what I've been through. I would definitely recommend her!
    Dec 20, 2022
    About Tara Boehmer, CNP

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881738359
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tara Boehmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tara Boehmer works at Comprehensive Burn and Wound Specialists in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Tara Boehmer’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Tara Boehmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Boehmer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Boehmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Boehmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

