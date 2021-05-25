See All Physicians Assistants in Boise, ID
Tara Brumpton, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Tara Brumpton, PA-C

Tara Brumpton, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boise, ID. 

Tara Brumpton works at Boise Family Medicine in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Tara Brumpton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Boise Family Medicine Center
    10798 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 377-3368
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 25, 2021
    Tara Brumpton is a great doctor that listens and takes what you say to heart. I have been going there for several years now and I have never been dissatisfied
    Robin Cornmesser — May 25, 2021
    Photo: Tara Brumpton, PA-C
    About Tara Brumpton, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285986778
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tara Brumpton, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tara Brumpton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tara Brumpton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Tara Brumpton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tara Brumpton works at Boise Family Medicine in Boise, ID. View the full address on Tara Brumpton’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Tara Brumpton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Brumpton.

    Primary Care
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.