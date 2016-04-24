Tara Pousson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tara Pousson
Offers telehealth
Overview of Tara Pousson
Tara Pousson is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tara Pousson's Office Locations
- 1 112 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 600, South Bend, IN 46601 Directions (812) 360-7086
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tara Pousson?
Wonderful. Knowledgable. Helped my family member in a time of crisis. Would recommend to anyone.
About Tara Pousson
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1265810584
Frequently Asked Questions
Tara Pousson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Tara Pousson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Pousson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Pousson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Pousson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.