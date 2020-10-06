Tara Wiggins-Jones, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tara Wiggins-Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tara Wiggins-Jones, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Tara Wiggins-Jones, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Coral Springs, FL.
Tara Wiggins-Jones works at
Locations
1
My Physician Online11555 Heron Bay Blvd Ste 200, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 778-8007Saturday9:00am - 3:00pm
2
Central Medical Group6610 N University Dr Ste 120, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 720-6166Monday8:30am - 3:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I had a muscle spasm for 3 days and no help from anywhere, went to my physician online and I was I feeling better within 2hours and able to move.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1356371611
Tara Wiggins-Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Tara Wiggins-Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Tara Wiggins-Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tara Wiggins-Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tara Wiggins-Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tara Wiggins-Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.