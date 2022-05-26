See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Seattle, WA
Taryn Erbe, PA-C

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Taryn Erbe, PA-C

Taryn Erbe, PA-C is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Taryn Erbe works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Taryn Erbe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 26, 2022
    She listened intently and ensured I received a referral to Neurosurgery to solve a serious issue.
    Walker — May 26, 2022
    Photo: Taryn Erbe, PA-C
    About Taryn Erbe, PA-C

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • Female
    • 1073929329
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

