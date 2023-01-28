Taylor Bradford, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taylor Bradford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Taylor Bradford, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Taylor Bradford, FNP
Taylor Bradford, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bossier City, LA.
Taylor Bradford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Taylor Bradford's Office Locations
-
1
Louisiana Family Practice2300 Hospital Dr Ste 200, Bossier City, LA 71111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- Vantage Health Plan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Taylor Bradford?
Taylor is an amazing provider who is very helpful and actually listens to you and cares about your health and your concerns. She will look out for you and do what is best for you. She also explains everything so well.
About Taylor Bradford, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1790303352
Frequently Asked Questions
Taylor Bradford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Taylor Bradford accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Taylor Bradford using Healthline FindCare.
Taylor Bradford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Taylor Bradford works at
3 patients have reviewed Taylor Bradford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Taylor Bradford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taylor Bradford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taylor Bradford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.