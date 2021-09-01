See All Audiology Technology in Daytona Beach, FL
Taylor Unger, AUD

Audiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Taylor Unger, AUD is an Audiology in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.

Taylor Unger works at AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 208, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Positional Vertigo
Rehabilitation Therapy
Vestibular Disorders
Treatment frequency



Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Vestibular Disorders Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 01, 2021
    Dr Taylor Unger is one of the best doctors I have ever been to in my 71 years. He is very caring, and explains everything to you, so you are able to understand it. I would highly recommend him.
    Shirley Coffin — Sep 01, 2021
    Photo: Taylor Unger, AUD
    About Taylor Unger, AUD

    • Audiology
    • 1366893984
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Taylor Unger, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taylor Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Taylor Unger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Taylor Unger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Taylor Unger works at AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Daytona Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. View the full address on Taylor Unger’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Taylor Unger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Taylor Unger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Taylor Unger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Taylor Unger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.