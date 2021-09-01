Taylor Unger, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Taylor Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Taylor Unger, AUD
Overview
Taylor Unger, AUD is an Audiology in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach.
Taylor Unger works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Daytona Beach305 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 208, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Taylor Unger is one of the best doctors I have ever been to in my 71 years. He is very caring, and explains everything to you, so you are able to understand it. I would highly recommend him.
About Taylor Unger, AUD
- Audiology
- English
- 1366893984
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Taylor Unger works at
