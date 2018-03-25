See All Physicians Assistants in Decatur, GA
Telicia Scott, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Telicia Scott, PA-C

Telicia Scott, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Decatur, GA. 

Telicia Scott works at Emory at Flat Shoals Primary Care in Decatur, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Telicia Scott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory at Flat Shoals Primary Care
    4153B Flat Shoals Pkwy Ste 200, Decatur, GA 30034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 585-5049
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 25, 2018
    Ms. Scott was empathetic, and explained things well.
    — Mar 25, 2018
    About Telicia Scott, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649344938
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Telicia Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Telicia Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Telicia Scott works at Emory at Flat Shoals Primary Care in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Telicia Scott’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Telicia Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Telicia Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Telicia Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Telicia Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

