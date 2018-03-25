Telicia Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Telicia Scott, PA-C
Overview of Telicia Scott, PA-C
Telicia Scott, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Decatur, GA.
Telicia Scott works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Telicia Scott's Office Locations
-
1
Emory at Flat Shoals Primary Care4153B Flat Shoals Pkwy Ste 200, Decatur, GA 30034 Directions (404) 585-5049
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Telicia Scott?
Ms. Scott was empathetic, and explained things well.
About Telicia Scott, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1649344938
Frequently Asked Questions
Telicia Scott accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Telicia Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Telicia Scott works at
2 patients have reviewed Telicia Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Telicia Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Telicia Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Telicia Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.